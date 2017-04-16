Carlo (upper body) is still day-to-day and is doubtful to play in Game 3 against Ottawa.

The blueliner missed the first two games of the playoffs, and seems like he could make it three straight. If he does get in, his 16 points in 82 games is at least a palatable offensive performance for a defender.

