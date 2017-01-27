Carlo left Thursday's game against Pittsburgh with a lower body injury and did not return.

The rookie might not score as much as other defensemen, with 11 goals in 51 games, but he plays major minutes, averaging 21:41 per game, and his absence would be a large void if he misses much time. With the All-Star break this weekend, Boston's next game isn't until Wednesday, so the blueliner will have plenty of time to rest up before being back in action.

