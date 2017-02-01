Carlo (leg) saw 20:31 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Carlo, who was forced out of last Thursday's game against the Penguins with a right leg injury, was able to remain in the Bruins' lineup in the team's first game back from the All-Star break, while continuing to work on the team's top defensive pairing with Zdeno Chara. With 12 points and 35 PIM in 53 games to date, Carlo is off the radar in most fantasy formats, but he has nonetheless cemented a spot in the Boston lineup for the long haul by showing a good blend of poise and skills for a 20-year-old in his first full season as a pro.