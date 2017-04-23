Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Out of lineup for Game 6
Carlo (upper body) will not dress for Sunday's Game 6 against the Senators.
Carlo has skipped each of the five playoff games for the Bruins after playing in all 82 regular-season tilts for the club. The young blueliner will next see an opportunity to suit up Wednesday, should the Bruins force a Game 7, or he will have to wait until next season to again lace up the skates.
