Carlo (upper body) will not dress for Sunday's Game 6 against the Senators.

Carlo has skipped each of the five playoff games for the Bruins after playing in all 82 regular-season tilts for the club. The young blueliner will next see an opportunity to suit up Wednesday, should the Bruins force a Game 7, or he will have to wait until next season to again lace up the skates.

