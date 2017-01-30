Carlo, who was forced out of this past Thursday's game against the Penguins after sustaining a right leg injury, practiced Monday, CSN New England reports.

Carlo skated on a pairing with Zdeno Chara on Monday, which suggests that the Bruins' top blue line duo will remain intact for Tuesday's game against the Lightning. To date, Carlo has logged 12 points in 52 contests to go along with a minus-1 rating and 33 PIM, numbers that restrict the 20-year-old's fantasy value to deeper formats.