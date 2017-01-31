Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ready to go Tuesday
Carlo (leg) is ready to go Tuesday, according to coach Claude Julien.
It appears Carlo will tough it out without having to miss a game and is projected to maintain his spot on Boston's top defensive pairing alongside Zdeno Chara. The young blueliner's offensive stats have mostly been muted this season, owing to his reputation as a stay-at-home defender, though he is riding a two-game assist streak.
