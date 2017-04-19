Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Remains out for Game 4
Carlo (upper body) is not in line to play in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, the Bruins' official site reports.
Carlo skated on his own prior to Tuesday's practice and is inching toward a return to action, but that's on hold until at least Friday, when the Bruins travel to Ottawa for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series,
