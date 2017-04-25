Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sidelined with concussion
Carlo did not play in Boston's six playoff games because he was dealing with a concussion.
Though he was disappointed in his inability to play his first career playoff games, it's good that Carlo and the Bruins' medical staff decided to play it safe for the sake of his long-term health. While concussions can sometimes take a long time to recover from, this would be the first of the 20-year-old's NHL career, so there's no reason to think he won't be ready for training camp at this juncture. Overall, Carlo enjoyed a nice rookie campaign where he posted 16 points and a plus-9 rating while averaging 20:49 of ice time. He hasn't established himself as a scoring threat, but with his defensive skills, he's likely to be a staple on the Boston blue line for years to come.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...