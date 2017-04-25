Carlo did not play in Boston's six playoff games because he was dealing with a concussion.

Though he was disappointed in his inability to play his first career playoff games, it's good that Carlo and the Bruins' medical staff decided to play it safe for the sake of his long-term health. While concussions can sometimes take a long time to recover from, this would be the first of the 20-year-old's NHL career, so there's no reason to think he won't be ready for training camp at this juncture. Overall, Carlo enjoyed a nice rookie campaign where he posted 16 points and a plus-9 rating while averaging 20:49 of ice time. He hasn't established himself as a scoring threat, but with his defensive skills, he's likely to be a staple on the Boston blue line for years to come.