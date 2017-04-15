Carlo (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup in Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

The injury Carlo sustained in the Bruins' season finale is still nagging enough to keep him off of playoff ice. The rookie blueliner played all 82 games this season, recording six goals and 10 assists, but he has yet to make his playoff debut. Carlo's next opportunity will be at home Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...