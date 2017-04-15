Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sitting out for Game 2
Carlo (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup in Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.
The injury Carlo sustained in the Bruins' season finale is still nagging enough to keep him off of playoff ice. The rookie blueliner played all 82 games this season, recording six goals and 10 assists, but he has yet to make his playoff debut. Carlo's next opportunity will be at home Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Not ready for Game 1•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Leaves matinee early•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Picks up helper in win over Hawks•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Logs 21:22 worth of ice time Sunday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Moves past leg issue•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Ready to go Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...