Carlo (upper body) skated on his own prior to Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

While that's a sign of progress, Carlo remains pretty iffy as Wednesday's Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Senators approaches. A potential return in Friday's contest in Ottawa thus appears to be a more plausible scenario for the young blueliner at this stage.

