Carlo (upper body) is not ready to return for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Ottawa.

Carlo appears set to miss his fifth straight outing after having been injured in the final game of the regular season. Without the 20-year-old in the lineup, the Bruins have turned to fellow youngster Charlie McAvoy. If Carlo can return for a potential Game 6 or beyond, it would seem more likely he would replace John-Michael Liles in the lineup given McAvoy's performance thus far.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...