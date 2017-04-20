Carlo (upper body) is not ready to return for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Ottawa.

Carlo appears set to miss his fifth straight outing after having been injured in the final game of the regular season. Without the 20-year-old in the lineup, the Bruins have turned to fellow youngster Charlie McAvoy. If Carlo can return for a potential Game 6 or beyond, it would seem more likely he would replace John-Michael Liles in the lineup given McAvoy's performance thus far.