Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Slated to miss Game 5
Carlo (upper body) is not ready to return for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Ottawa.
Carlo appears set to miss his fifth straight outing after having been injured in the final game of the regular season. Without the 20-year-old in the lineup, the Bruins have turned to fellow youngster Charlie McAvoy. If Carlo can return for a potential Game 6 or beyond, it would seem more likely he would replace John-Michael Liles in the lineup given McAvoy's performance thus far.
