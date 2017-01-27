Carlo was unable to return to Thursday's win over the Penguins after sustaining a right leg injury, CSN New England reports.

Though Carlo had a puck go off his stick for a Pittsburgh goal in the first period of the contest, he exited with a helper and a plus-1 rating to his credit over 12:25 worth of ice time. While coach Claude Julien didn't provide much of an update on Carlo's status after Thursday's game, the 20-year-old blueliner does at least have a few extra days to bounce back from his injury, with the Bruins' next game not until Jan. 31. After an impressive start in which the 6-foot-5, 203-pounder logged a plus-11 rating through 15 games, Carlo has plateaued some and heads into the All-Star break with four goals and 12 points in 52 games to go along with a minus-1 rating and 33 PIM. Despite some normal rookie hiccups, however, Carlo has overall displayed a good amount of poise and solid skills while being thrust into a top-pairing D role out of the gate. While the youngster's fantasy value remains modest, in real terms Carlo is clearly being groomed to anchor the Boston back line down the road, with veteran mainstay Zdeno Chara approaching the age of 40.