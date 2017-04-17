Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Won't play Monday
Carlo (upper body) won't play Monday against the Senators, the Boston Globe reports.
Carlo thus remains in the day-to-day category as Wednesday's Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Sens approaches. The 20-year-old blueliner, who last played on April 8, finished up the regular season with six goals and 16 points in 82 games to go along with 59 PIM.
More News
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Sitting out for Game 2•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Not ready for Game 1•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Leaves matinee early•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Picks up helper in win over Hawks•
-
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Logs 21:22 worth of ice time Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...