Carlo (upper body) won't play Monday against the Senators, the Boston Globe reports.

Carlo thus remains in the day-to-day category as Wednesday's Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Sens approaches. The 20-year-old blueliner, who last played on April 8, finished up the regular season with six goals and 16 points in 82 games to go along with 59 PIM.

