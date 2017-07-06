Hughes (shoulder) was not on the ice Thursday, as the Bruins' development camp opened up.
Hughes is dealing with a shoulder issue, which could keep him out of the on-ice sessions of the camp. The 2016 sixth-rounder has emerged on the Bruins' prospect radar after a solid effort in 2016-17, in which he logged seven goals and 32 points in 36 games for the University of Wisconsin.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...