Hughes (shoulder) was not on the ice Thursday, as the Bruins' development camp opened up.

Hughes is dealing with a shoulder issue, which could keep him out of the on-ice sessions of the camp. The 2016 sixth-rounder has emerged on the Bruins' prospect radar after a solid effort in 2016-17, in which he logged seven goals and 32 points in 36 games for the University of Wisconsin.

