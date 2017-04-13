Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Makes NHL debut Wednesday
Making his NHL debut Wednesday in the Bruins' postseason opener against the Senators, McAvoy logged 24:11 of ice time in a 2-1 win.
In the process, McAvoy went plus-1 and saw 4:13 of power play time. With the B's ailing blue line further taxed Wednesday by a second-period injury to Colin Miller, the only player who saw more ice time than McAvoy (on either team) was veteran Zdeno Chara (25:32). Any questions about McAvoy's NHL readiness were answered emphatically by his poised play; the 19-year-old moved the puck crisply, demonstrating tape-to-tape passing ability. and more importantly, he held his own defensively. Even if Torey Krug and/or Brandon Carlo are able to return to action in short order, it seems unlikely that McAvoy will be dispatched to the press box, considering the upside and energy he brings to the table.
