McAvoy is slated to join Team USA for the IIHF World Championships, which open up on May 5, Kevin Allen of USA TODAY reports.

McAvoy, who logged three helpers in six playoff games for the Bruins, will thus continue to gain high level playing experience, capping off a season in which he starred for gold medal Team USA at the World Junior Hockey Championships, and then completed an outstanding campaign for Boston University. In his recent stint with the big club, McAvoy, who turns 20 in December, displayed poise and tremendous upside and it would be a surprise if he doesn't begin the 2017-18 season working in a top-four role for the B's. With power-play duty likely on tap in that scenario, McAvoy already merits fantasy attention at this early stage of his NHL journey.