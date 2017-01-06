McAvoy was named to the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship All-Star Team.

McAvoy, who was named the U.S. Player of the Game in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Canada in the Gold Medal game of the tournament, ended up logging two goals and six points in seven games for Team USA. The 6-foot, 205-pounder, who the Bruins took with the 14th pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, just turned 19 on Dec. 21, so he'll need to gain more seasoning at Boston University before he graduates to the pros, but McAvoy's stellar effort in the World Juniors solidifies his standing as a top flight prospect for the Bruins, who will eventually need to build their D around someone other than 39-year-old Zdeno Chara. Down the road, McAvoy has a chance to emerge as a top-pairing blueliner at the NHL level, thanks to his strong skating and shooting ability, and in the right circumstances, it's even conceivable that the B's could take a look at McAvoy once his sophomore campaign at BU is complete.