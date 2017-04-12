Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Works with Kevan Miller
McAvoy was paired with Kevan Miller during the Bruins' morning skate in advance of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
After working with veteran shut down defender Zdeno Chara on Tuesday, McAvoy transitioned to skating with Miller, who profiles as a rugged stay-at-home blueliner. Given that McAvoy will be making his NHL debut Wednesday, his defensive partner could be fluid as the game rolls along, but in any case, the promising 19-year-old is tasked with the challenge of helping fill the void created by injuries to Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo.
