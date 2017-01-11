Miller (unspecified issue) was evaluated by doctors following Tuesday's win over the Blues.

While the Bruins have yet to update Miller's status, the Boston Herald relays that the blueliner went to the dressing room in the third period of Tuesday's contest after Ryan Reaves of the Blues fell on his left knee. Miller did, however, return to action afterward, logging 15:01 worth of ice time overall. To date, Miller has recorded three goals and six points in 34 games, numbers that don't parallel the upside on offense he possesses due to his hard shot and swift skating ability,