Bruins' Colin Miller: Checked out by team doctors after Tuesday's game
Miller (unspecified issue) was evaluated by doctors following Tuesday's win over the Blues.
While the Bruins have yet to update Miller's status, the Boston Herald relays that the blueliner went to the dressing room in the third period of Tuesday's contest after Ryan Reaves of the Blues fell on his left knee. Miller did, however, return to action afterward, logging 15:01 worth of ice time overall. To date, Miller has recorded three goals and six points in 34 games, numbers that don't parallel the upside on offense he possesses due to his hard shot and swift skating ability,
More News
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Sits out another game•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Notches first goal of season•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Sees 20:57 worth of ice time in opener•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Re-ups with Boston for two years•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Headed for AHL•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Set to join lineup Tuesday•