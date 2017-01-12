Miller (lower body) is not in line to play Thursday against the Predators.

With Miller day-to-day, per coach Claude Julien, the hard-shooting blueliner is set to miss Thursday's contest, which paves the way for John-Michael Liles to re-enter the Bruins' lineup.

