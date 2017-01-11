Bruins' Colin Miller: Doubtful for Thursday
Miller (lower body) was unable to skate Wednesday and is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Predators, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.
The specifics of Miller's injury have yet to be released, but after being evaluated by doctors Tuesday night, it appears they've deemed him doubtful heading into Thursday's contest with the Predators. Miller is now fully expected to remain sidelined until at least Saturday's game against the Flyers and with Adam McQuaid (upper body) also dealing with an injury, the Bruins could be shorthanded on defense for the time being.
More News
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Checked out by team doctors after Tuesday's game•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Sits out another game•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Notches first goal of season•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Sees 20:57 worth of ice time in opener•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Re-ups with Boston for two years•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Headed for AHL•