Miller (lower body) was unable to skate Wednesday and is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Predators, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

The specifics of Miller's injury have yet to be released, but after being evaluated by doctors Tuesday night, it appears they've deemed him doubtful heading into Thursday's contest with the Predators. Miller is now fully expected to remain sidelined until at least Saturday's game against the Flyers and with Adam McQuaid (upper body) also dealing with an injury, the Bruins could be shorthanded on defense for the time being.