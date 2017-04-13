Bruins' Colin Miller: Exits Wednesday's Game 1 due to injury
Miller exited Wednesday's Game 1 against the Senators after sustaining an apparent leg injury, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Miller sustained the injury in the second period of Wednesday's contest when he took a leg-on-leg check from Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki. The 24-year-old blueliner had to be helped to the locker room after taking the hit, but he later returned for one shift, during which he could "barely push off his right leg," Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports. Miller wasn't on Boston's bench for the start of the third period, and he isn't expected to return to Wednesday's tilt. Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo both missed Game 1 due to injury, so the Bruins can ill afford another blow to their defensive corps. An update on Miller's status should be released ahead of Saturday's Game 2.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...