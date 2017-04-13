Miller exited Wednesday's Game 1 against the Senators after sustaining an apparent leg injury, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Miller sustained the injury in the second period of Wednesday's contest when he took a leg-on-leg check from Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki. The 24-year-old blueliner had to be helped to the locker room after taking the hit, but he later returned for one shift, during which he could "barely push off his right leg," Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports. Miller wasn't on Boston's bench for the start of the third period, and he isn't expected to return to Wednesday's tilt. Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo both missed Game 1 due to injury, so the Bruins can ill afford another blow to their defensive corps. An update on Miller's status should be released ahead of Saturday's Game 2.

