Miller (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's playoff game against the Senators.

With fellow blueliners Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid all injured and Miller iffy for Monday's tilt, either Tommy Cross or Matt Grzelcyk, who have been summoned from AHL Providence, could draw into the Bruins' lineup Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...