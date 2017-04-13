Bruins' Colin Miller: Iffy for Saturday
Miller, who absorbed a knee-on-knee hit in Wednesday's playoff opener, is dealing with what coach Bruce Cassidy describes as a lower-body injury, the team's official site reports.
At this stage, the Bruins haven't ruled Miller out for Saturday's Game 2, but if the swift-skating blueliner is forced to miss the contest, Joe Morrow may rejoin the team's blue-line mix, as Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo are also banged up.
