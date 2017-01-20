Miller (lower body) is on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media website.

Miller will be eligible to play once healthy, but there's been no word on a potential timetable for the defender's return to game action. His continued absence will test the Bruins' depth at defense, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his meager offensive production -- six points in 34 games this campaign -- keeps him from being a practical option in most season-long formats.