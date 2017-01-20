Bruins' Colin Miller: Not ready to return
Miller (lower body) is in line to remain sidelined Friday against Chicago, based on the Bruins' defensive pairings at the team's morning skate.
John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow are thus slated to remain part of the Bruins' blue-line mix Friday, with both Colin and Kevan Miller still sidelined.
More News
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Remains day-to-day•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Day-to-day with lower body injury•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Checked out by team doctors after Tuesday's game•