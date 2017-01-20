Miller (lower body) is in line to remain sidelined Friday against Chicago, based on the Bruins' defensive pairings at the team's morning skate.

John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow are thus slated to remain part of the Bruins' blue-line mix Friday, with both Colin and Kevan Miller still sidelined.

