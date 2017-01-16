Miller (lower body) did not take part in pregame warm-ups, effectively ruling him out against the Islanders on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Miller will be sidelined for his third consecutive outing with this ailment. When he has been healthy, the blueliner has still periodically been scratched from the game-day roster. With just six points in 34 appearances, the 24-year-old offers limited fantasy value and owners may want to consider other defensive options for their lineups.