Bruins' Colin Miller: Practices Tuesday
Miller (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Based on that, Miller appears closer to a return to action than either Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo or Adam McQuaid. If Miller is able to suit up for Wednesday night's Game 4 against the Senators, Tommy Cross would presumably be bumped from the Bruins' blue line mix.
