Based on the Bruins' defensive pairings during the team's morning skate in advance of Wednesday evening's game against the Red Wings, Miller (lower body) is line to remain sidelined.

With the hard-shooting blueliner still day-to-day and Kevan Miller also ailing, John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow are slated to remain part of the Bruins' blue line corps Wednesday night.

