Bruins' Colin Miller: Remains day-to-day
Based on the Bruins' defensive pairings during the team's morning skate in advance of Wednesday evening's game against the Red Wings, Miller (lower body) is line to remain sidelined.
With the hard-shooting blueliner still day-to-day and Kevan Miller also ailing, John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow are slated to remain part of the Bruins' blue line corps Wednesday night.
More News
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Day-to-day with lower body injury•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Checked out by team doctors after Tuesday's game•
-
Bruins' Colin Miller: Sits out another game•