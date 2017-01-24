Miller (lower body) is ready to return to game action and will likely suit up for Tuesday night's matchup with the Red Wings.

While Miller is still technically on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, all signs point to his return after he's missed the last six contests to injury. He and Kevan Miller (concussion), who is also returning Tuesday night, will likely make up Boston's third defensive pairing and will look to provide a spark for a team that has dropped its last four games.