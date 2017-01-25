In his return to the Bruins' lineup, Miller (lower body) logged four hits in 17:09 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Miller's hard shot and swift skating ability have yet to translate into much fantasy value this season, as the 24-year-old blueliner has been limited to three goals and six points over 35 games to date. That's not likely to change unless Miller starts seeing additional opportunities on the Bruins' power play.