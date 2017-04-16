Miller (lower body) skated Sunday morning but is still considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 3 against the Senators.

Miller couldn't lace up the skates for Game 2 against the Senators, leaving the Bruins extremely shorthanded along the blue line with the likes of Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) also skipping it. The Bruins currently have four injured defensemen in total, so the team may be forced to dip into the AHL ranks for additional depth. However, Miller seems like he may have a chance to play in the contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...