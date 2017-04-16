Bruins' Colin Miller: Skates Sunday, labeled day-to-day
Miller (lower body) skated Sunday morning but is still considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 3 against the Senators.
Miller couldn't lace up the skates for Game 2 against the Senators, leaving the Bruins extremely shorthanded along the blue line with the likes of Torey Krug (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) also skipping it. The Bruins currently have four injured defensemen in total, so the team may be forced to dip into the AHL ranks for additional depth. However, Miller seems like he may have a chance to play in the contest.
