Miller (lower body) was present for Friday's practice.

Miller absorbed a knee-on-knee hit in Wednesday's playoff opener, but his presence at practice Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Saturday against the Senators. If Miller is unable to go, however, Joe Morrow would be in line to re-enter the Bruins' blue line mix.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...