Bruins' Colin Miller: Spotted at practice Friday
Miller (lower body) was present for Friday's practice.
Miller absorbed a knee-on-knee hit in Wednesday's playoff opener, but his presence at practice Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Saturday against the Senators. If Miller is unable to go, however, Joe Morrow would be in line to re-enter the Bruins' blue line mix.
