Bruins' Colin Miller: Unlikely to go Saturday
Miller (lower body) is unlikely to suit up for Game 2 in Ottawa on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy reportedly hasn't completely ruled Miller out just yet, but it seems more and more likely that he'll rest Saturday and will set his sights for Game 3 when the Bruins return to Boston. Plus, the team seems confident enough in Joe Morrow's ability to handle third-pairing duties alongside Kevan Miller while the other Miller remains sidelined.
