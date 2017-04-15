Bruins' Colin Miller: Watching from press box Saturday
Miller (lower body) will be out of the lineup Saturday in Ottawa.
Miller took a knee-on-knee hit Wednesday against Ottawa that will keep him out of Saturday afternoon's matchup. The continued rest will give the 24-year-old a great chance of starting on Monday. Joe Morrow will replace Miller in the third defensive rotation for the time being.
