Bruins' Colin Miller: Will not play Monday
Miller (lower body) will not play in Monday's playoff game against the Senators, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With fellow blueliners Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid also injured, either Tommy Cross or Matt Grzelcyk, who have been summoned from AHL Providence, will likely draw into the Bruins' lineup as a result.
