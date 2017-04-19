Miller (lower body) will suit up for Game 4 against the Senators on Wednesday, Joe McDonald of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has been sidelined since Game 1 in which he logged a mere 7:08 of ice time before getting hurt. The blueliner is not known for his offensive contributions -- one goal and two helpers in his last 16 outings -- but should help stabilize a Bruins' blue line that has been hard hit by injuries. With the 24-year-old good to go, Tommy Cross is the leading candidate to get bumped from the game-day lineup.