Miller (lower body) will suit up for Game 4 against the Senators on Wednesday, Joe McDonald of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has been sidelined since Game 1 in which he logged a mere 7:08 of ice time before getting hurt. The blueliner is not known for his offensive contributions -- one goal and two helpers in his last 16 outings -- but should help stabilize a Bruins' blue line that has been hard hit by injuries. With the 24-year-old good to go, Tommy Cross is the leading candidate to get bumped from the game-day lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...