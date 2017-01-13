Bruins' Colin Miller: Won't play Saturday
Miller (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against the Flyers.
The defenseman only has six points in 34 games, so he hasn't had the best year, even without injuries. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Islanders.
