Bruins' David Backes: Back at practice Wednesday

Backes (concussion) was out on the ice for a limited practice Wednesday, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

Backes has yet to take part in actual drills, but the heady, versatile forward still does not have an injured reserve label and that leaves room for optimism as the B's have the rest of the day off before they'll need to prepare for the next game -- a home clash with sophomore sensation Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Thursday. If Backes is able to practice on the power play in the coming days, that will be a strong indication that he's ready to rejoin the lineup.