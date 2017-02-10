Bruins' David Backes: Busts brutal slump with three-point night

Backes exploded for a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

He bookended this game, opening the scoring 52 seconds in and later helping Brad Marchand seal the deal with an empty-netter. This was huge for Backes, as he had been mired in an absolutely excruciating slump -- just a single lonely assist along with a minus-11 rating in his past 12 games. He's still seeing steady minutes anyway alongside the likes of Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, so there's buy-low value here.