Bruins' David Backes: Cleared for contact, Thursday status TBD
Per coach Claude Julien, Backes has been medically cleared from his concussion and is able to take full contact.
Backes returned to practice Wednesday, skating with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci in the process. With that in mind, the veteran winger now falls into the day-day-day category, with Julien noting Wednesday that Backes' status for Thursday's game against the Oilers is "still undetermined" and will be revisited by the Bruins that morning.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: No timetable for return•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Leaves Thursday's game with upper-body ailment•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Registers goal, assist in loss•