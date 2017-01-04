Bruins' David Backes: Cleared for contact, Thursday status TBD

Per coach Claude Julien, Backes has been medically cleared from his concussion and is able to take full contact.

Backes returned to practice Wednesday, skating with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci in the process. With that in mind, the veteran winger now falls into the day-day-day category, with Julien noting Wednesday that Backes' status for Thursday's game against the Oilers is "still undetermined" and will be revisited by the Bruins that morning.