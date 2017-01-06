Bruins' David Backes: Could play Saturday

With reference to the possibility of Backes (concussion) playing Saturday against the Panthers, coach Claude Julien noted Friday, "I think it's looking good, but I haven't had any confirmation yet."

Backes skated on a line with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci at Friday's practice, with the veteran power forward continuing to trend in the right direction as Saturday's contest approaches. Backes, who last suited up on Dec. 29, has logged nine goals and 19 points, to go along with 31 PIM in 33 games for the Bruins to date this season.