Bruins' David Backes: Day-to-day with upper-body injury

Backes, who was forced out of Thursday's win over the Sabres with an upper-body injury, was not present for practice Friday.

Per CSN New England, the veteran power forward is day-to-day as Saturday's re-match against Buffalo approaches. With Backes not in the ice Friday, Frank Vatrano skated on the Bruins' second line at practice, along with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola