Bruins' David Backes: Day-to-day with upper-body injury
Backes, who was forced out of Thursday's win over the Sabres with an upper-body injury, was not present for practice Friday.
Per CSN New England, the veteran power forward is day-to-day as Saturday's re-match against Buffalo approaches. With Backes not in the ice Friday, Frank Vatrano skated on the Bruins' second line at practice, along with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci.
