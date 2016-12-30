Bruins' David Backes: Leaves Thursday's game with upper-body ailment

Backes exited Thursday's contest against the Sabres with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Backes was hit hard by William Carrier early in the game and had to be helped to the locker room. The 32-year-old right winger didn't produce in a statistical category over 3:10 of ice time prior to his departure. The veteran sniper will likely be reevaluated during the Bruins' off day Friday, at which point, a timetable for his return will become more clear.