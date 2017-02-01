Bruins' David Backes: Logs six hits Tuesday

Backes recorded six hits in 14:22 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Backes, who logged a minus-2 rating in the game, has now gone five games without scoring a point. Overall, the veteran power forward has recorded 11 goals and 22 points to go along with 54 PIM in 45 contests, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to shallower formats. Of course, given that he's been skating on a line with crafty center David Krejci and promising sniper Frank Vatrano, it's not hard to imagine Backes -- who scored 21 goals in 79 games for the Blues last season -- getting on something of a roll as the season rolls along.