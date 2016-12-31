Bruins' David Backes: No timetable for return
As feared, Backes will be out indefinitely with a concussion.
The Bruins will follow the NHL's mandated protocols, but this is an especially delicate situation since it concerns Backes, who's had past issues with concussions. The B's recently welcomed back Frank Vatrano from a foot injury, only to lose a physical two-way veteran in Backes, who was hurt on a questionable hit from Sabres winger William Carrier (hand) in Thursday's game.
