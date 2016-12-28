Bruins' David Backes: Registers goal, assist in loss

Backes lit the lamp and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Backes is improving as the season rolls along. After posting nine total points through November, the 32-year-old has already reached 10 in December -- four goals and six helpers. The Minnesota native has also showcased a more aggressive mindset, firing toward net 43 times. Backes is starting to look more comfortable with his new team and the results are showing.

