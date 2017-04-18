Bruins' David Backes: Scores second-period tally
Backes scored a goal on his only shot on net and recorded a minor penalty and four hits over 15:16 of ice time during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.
The playoff veteran also picked up an assist in Game 2, so he's provided valuable secondary scoring for Boston. Backes is locked into a top-six role and is receiving power-play time with the No. 2 unit, but he shouldn't be confused with a go-to scorer at this stage of his career, and especially after he posted his worst offensive season since the 2007-08 campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Finds back of net again Monday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: On ice for pregame warmups•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Not spotted at morning skate•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Scores game-winner after injury scare•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...