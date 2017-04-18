Bruins' David Backes: Scores second-period tally

Backes scored a goal on his only shot on net and recorded a minor penalty and four hits over 15:16 of ice time during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.

The playoff veteran also picked up an assist in Game 2, so he's provided valuable secondary scoring for Boston. Backes is locked into a top-six role and is receiving power-play time with the No. 2 unit, but he shouldn't be confused with a go-to scorer at this stage of his career, and especially after he posted his worst offensive season since the 2007-08 campaign.

