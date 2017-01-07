Bruins' David Backes: Shaping up to play Saturday

Backes (concussion) is expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.

As noted in the report, Backes declared himself fit to play following the game-day skate. "Yesterday, full practice and today to be out there and feeling good again," the veteran forward said. "It's nice to feel back to normal and hopefully back in action and be in the swing and the routine of NHL hockey." It appears safe to deploy Backes -- who has 19 points in 33 games and lines up on the second power-play unit -- wherever you need him in fantasy land.