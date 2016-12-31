Bruins' David Backes: Unfit to play Saturday

Backes (upper body) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Sabres, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

The fear is that Backes is concussed, but this latest report notes that the B's will find out for certain if that's the case at some point Saturday. With a matinee on tap, the B's are projected to move Frank Vatrano to the second line on the right wing with Jimmy Hayes rounding out the bottom six.